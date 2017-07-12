Company to build steel galvanizing jobs in SC

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (AP) – A company that coats steel to prevent corrosion plans to open a plant in South Carolina that will create 72 jobs.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said in a news release that Steel Creek Galvanizing Co. will invest $14 million to build a new plant in Blacksburg.

Cherokee County Council approved tax breaks for the company earlier this week.

The company uses a hot-dip galvanizing process to protect steel from rust and other corrosion.

Hiring for the jobs is expected to begin early next year.