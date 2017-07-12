Fireflies fall to Greensboro, 4-1

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies PR) – A day after his 20th birthday, Luis Carpio reached base four times on Wednesday night at Spirit Communications Park. Carpio was also responsible for the club’s lone RBI in the 4-1 loss to the Grasshoppers. The Venezuelan native was hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

Harol Gonzalez (L, 5-7) lasted seven innings on the mound for Columbia (7-12, 47-40) in his 15th start of the season. Gonzalez has thrown six or more frames in each of his previous eight outings. Greensboro’s starter, Dylan Lee (W, 4-9), maneuvered through seven innings and recorded four strikeouts.

The Grasshoppers scattered their four runs – scored one in first, fourth, fifth, and ninth innings. Meanwhile, the home team couldn’t capitalize on several opportunities during the contest. Columbia left 12 runners on base and stranded the bases loaded twice (fifth and eighth frames).

Dan Rizzie extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the eighth inning. This is the longest hit streak of his young professional career. Andres Gimenez also contributed with two singles, picking up his 17th multi-hit game of the season.

Taylor Henry and Adam Atkins each tossed one inning and combined to allow just one run out of the bullpen. Columbia’s relievers hold an impressive 2.75 ERA this season.

The Fireflies resume their three-game series with the Grasshoppers on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Righty Thomas McIlraith (2-1, 2.60) is scheduled to start for Columbia and Kolton Mahoney (2-1, 3.82) is set to pitch for Greensboro.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m. The actions airs live on MiLB.tv at 7:05 p.m.