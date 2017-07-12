Honeywell to add 30 jobs at South Carolina operation

GREER, S.C. (AP) – Honeywell plans to add about 30 jobs to an aerospace facility in South Carolina.

The Greenville News reported that Honeywell said in a news release that it will spend more than $10 million to develop, expand and maintain it’s airfoil machining and special processes operation in Greer.

Work on the expansion begins later this year and should be completed by 2019.

Senior director Jason Lewandowski said the Greer expansion will allow the company to serve the state’s growing aerospace industry.

Honeywell started its manufacturing operations in Greer in 1982. It also has an operation in Fort Mill and employs more than 1,000 people in South Carolina.