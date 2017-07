Prison Escapee Back in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The prison escapee captured in Texas after an intense manhunt, is back in South Carolina.

Corrections officials say Jimmy Causey arrived at a South Carolina Prison facility around 2:40pm Wednesday.

Officials say Causey escaped last week using drones, wire cutters and cell phones.

He is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping of Columbia Attorney Jack Swerling.