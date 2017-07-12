U.S. Attorney: IRS Scammer Sentenced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ Federal prosecutors say a 46-year-old South Carolina woman collected more than $250,000 by writing bogus checks to the IRS, but her scheme was stopped before she collected the $11 million she was seeking.

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said Stephanie Meyer of Simpsonville was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for the plot to defraud the IRS.

Drake says Meyer wrote 45 bogus checks worth $11 million to the IRS saying each one was to pay her income taxes. After depositing some of the checks, the IRS reviewed Meyer’s records, noted she owed no taxes and started to refund the money.

Drake said in a news release the IRS determined after refunding $256,000 that all Meyer’s checks were worthless. She was charged with interference with the administration of the IRS.