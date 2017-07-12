USC, Clemson nominated, but Golden State wins “Best Team” ESPY

The 2017 ESPYS celebrates the best in sports, with awards given by the fans.

It was announced prior to the broadcast that New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson was selected to receive the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.

This year’s award categories/winners:

Best Male Athlete — Russell Westbrook, NBA

Best Female Athlete — Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Championship Performance — Kevin Durant, NBA Finals

Best Breakthrough Athlete — Dak Prescott, NFL

Best Record-Breaking Performance — Michael Phelps extends his own record of most gold medals/most Olympic medals

Best Upset — Mississippi State defeats Connecticut, Women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four

Best Game — Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl

Best Comeback Athlete — Nominees: Matt Bush, MLB; Roger Federer, Tennis; Jordy Nelson, NFL; Candace Parker, WNBA

Best Play — Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers, NFL divisional round

Best Team — Golden State Warriors, NBA

Best International Athlete — Nominees: Canelo Alvarez, Boxing; Usain Bolt, Track and Field; Katinka Hosszu, Swimming; Conor McGregor, MMA; Cristiano Ronaldo, Soccer

Best NFL Player — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best MLB Player — Nominees: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs; David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox; Rick Porcello, Boston Red Sox; Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals; Mike Trout, LA Angels

Best NHL Player — Nominees: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets; Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins; Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Driver — Nominees: Ron Capps, NHRA; Lewis Hamilton, Formula One; Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR; Simon Pagenaud, IndyCar; Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR

Best NBA Player — Nominees: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors; James Harden, Houston Rockets; LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs; Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Best WNBA Player — Nominees: Tina Charles, New York Liberty; Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics; Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks; Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Best Fighter — Nominees: Terence Crawford, Boxing; Gennady Golovkin, Boxing; Demetrious Johnson, MMA; Conor McGregor, MMA; Andre Ward, Boxing

Best Male Golfer — Nominees: Brooks Koepka; Sergio Garcia; Dustin Johnson; Rory McIlroy; Henrik Stenson

Best Female Golfer — Nominees: In Gee Chun; Ariya Jutanugarn; Lydia Ko; So Yeon Ryu; Lexi Thompson

Best Male Tennis Player — Nominees: Roger Federer; Andy Murray; Rafael Nadal; Stan Wawrinka

Best Female Tennis Player — Nominees: Angelique Kerber; Jelena Ostapenko; Monica Puig; Serena Williams

Best Male College Athlete — Nominees: Ian Harkes, Wake Forest soccer; Frank Mason, Kansas basketball; Matt Rambo, Maryland lacrosse; Zain Retherford, Penn State wrestling; DeShaun Watson, Clemson football

Best Female College Athlete — Nominees: Inky Ajanaku, Stanford volleyball; Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball; Kadeisha Buchanan, West Virginia soccer; Kelsey Plum, Washington basketball; Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland lacrosse

Best Male Action Sports Athlete — Nominees: Oystein Braaten, Ski; John John Florence, Surf; Nyjah Huston, Skateboard; Mark McMorris, Snowboard

Best Female Action Sports Athlete — Nominees: Lacey Baker, Skateboard; Anna Gasser, Snowboard; Kelly Sildaru, Ski; Tyler Wright, Surf

Best Jockey — Nominees: Javier Castellano; Mike E. Smith; John Velasquez

Best Male Athlete With a Disability — Nominees: Will Groulx, Cycling; Mike Minor, Snowboarding; Steve Serio, Wheelchair Basketball; Brad Snyder, Swimming; Roderick Townsend, Track and Field

Best Female Athlete With a Disability — Nominees: Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing; Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field; Becca Meyers, Swimming; Shawn Morelli, Cycling; Grace Norman, Triathlon

Best Bowler — Nominees: Jason Belmonte; Francois Lavoie; EJ Tackett

Best MLS Player — Nominees: Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union; Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders FC; Matt Hedges, FC Dallas; David Villa, New York City FC; Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls

Best Male US Olympic Athlete — Nominees: Ashton Eaton, Decathlon; Ryan Murphy, Swimming; Michael Phelps, Swimming; Kyle Snyder, Wrestling

Best Female US Olympic Athlete — Simone Biles, Gymnastics