USC, Clemson nominated, but Golden State wins “Best Team” ESPY
The 2017 ESPYS celebrates the best in sports, with awards given by the fans.
It was announced prior to the broadcast that New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson was selected to receive the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.
This year’s award categories/winners:
Best Male Athlete — Russell Westbrook, NBA
Best Female Athlete — Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Best Championship Performance — Kevin Durant, NBA Finals
Best Breakthrough Athlete — Dak Prescott, NFL
Best Record-Breaking Performance — Michael Phelps extends his own record of most gold medals/most Olympic medals
Best Upset — Mississippi State defeats Connecticut, Women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four
Best Game — Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl
Best Comeback Athlete — Nominees: Matt Bush, MLB; Roger Federer, Tennis; Jordy Nelson, NFL; Candace Parker, WNBA
Best Play — Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers, NFL divisional round
Best Team — Golden State Warriors, NBA
Best International Athlete — Nominees: Canelo Alvarez, Boxing; Usain Bolt, Track and Field; Katinka Hosszu, Swimming; Conor McGregor, MMA; Cristiano Ronaldo, Soccer
Best NFL Player — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Best MLB Player — Nominees: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs; David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox; Rick Porcello, Boston Red Sox; Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals; Mike Trout, LA Angels
Best NHL Player — Nominees: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets; Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins; Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Driver — Nominees: Ron Capps, NHRA; Lewis Hamilton, Formula One; Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR; Simon Pagenaud, IndyCar; Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR
Best NBA Player — Nominees: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors; James Harden, Houston Rockets; LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs; Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Best WNBA Player — Nominees: Tina Charles, New York Liberty; Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics; Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks; Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Best Fighter — Nominees: Terence Crawford, Boxing; Gennady Golovkin, Boxing; Demetrious Johnson, MMA; Conor McGregor, MMA; Andre Ward, Boxing
Best Male Golfer — Nominees: Brooks Koepka; Sergio Garcia; Dustin Johnson; Rory McIlroy; Henrik Stenson
Best Female Golfer — Nominees: In Gee Chun; Ariya Jutanugarn; Lydia Ko; So Yeon Ryu; Lexi Thompson
Best Male Tennis Player — Nominees: Roger Federer; Andy Murray; Rafael Nadal; Stan Wawrinka
Best Female Tennis Player — Nominees: Angelique Kerber; Jelena Ostapenko; Monica Puig; Serena Williams
Best Male College Athlete — Nominees: Ian Harkes, Wake Forest soccer; Frank Mason, Kansas basketball; Matt Rambo, Maryland lacrosse; Zain Retherford, Penn State wrestling; DeShaun Watson, Clemson football
Best Female College Athlete — Nominees: Inky Ajanaku, Stanford volleyball; Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball; Kadeisha Buchanan, West Virginia soccer; Kelsey Plum, Washington basketball; Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland lacrosse
Best Male Action Sports Athlete — Nominees: Oystein Braaten, Ski; John John Florence, Surf; Nyjah Huston, Skateboard; Mark McMorris, Snowboard
Best Female Action Sports Athlete — Nominees: Lacey Baker, Skateboard; Anna Gasser, Snowboard; Kelly Sildaru, Ski; Tyler Wright, Surf
Best Jockey — Nominees: Javier Castellano; Mike E. Smith; John Velasquez
Best Male Athlete With a Disability — Nominees: Will Groulx, Cycling; Mike Minor, Snowboarding; Steve Serio, Wheelchair Basketball; Brad Snyder, Swimming; Roderick Townsend, Track and Field
Best Female Athlete With a Disability — Nominees: Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing; Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field; Becca Meyers, Swimming; Shawn Morelli, Cycling; Grace Norman, Triathlon
Best Bowler — Nominees: Jason Belmonte; Francois Lavoie; EJ Tackett
Best MLS Player — Nominees: Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union; Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders FC; Matt Hedges, FC Dallas; David Villa, New York City FC; Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls
Best Male US Olympic Athlete — Nominees: Ashton Eaton, Decathlon; Ryan Murphy, Swimming; Michael Phelps, Swimming; Kyle Snyder, Wrestling
Best Female US Olympic Athlete — Simone Biles, Gymnastics