Wanted suspect accused of opening fraudulent accounts, racking up $9K in charges

Kimberlei Davis

Provided/RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s help in identifying a suspect accused of racking up thousands of dollars worth of charges using a victim’s stolen personal information.

Between May and June, 2017, deputies say the suspect opened three accounts at Lowes, JCPenny, and Khol’s and made purchases totaling $9,000

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

