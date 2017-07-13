Columbia Splash Pads Now Open

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are searching for a way to beat the heat this summer than you’re in luck.

The City of Columbia splash pads are now open across area parks. You can take time to cool off, without diving in to a pool. Here’s a list of operating hours from the City of Columbia:

The following locations will operate Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 2PM and 4PM to 6PM

Lorick Park – 1600 Lorick Avenue

Pinehurst Park – 2300 Pinehurst Road

The following locations will operate from Monday through Friday from 10AM to 12PM and 4PM to 6PM. These locations are closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Edisto Discovery Place – 1914 Wiley Street

Emily Douglas Park – 2500 Wheat Street

Hampton Park – 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park – 800 Abelia Road