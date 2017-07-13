CPD Traffic Unit Investigating Motorcycle Collision

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA , SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety unit is investigating a collision involving a motorcycle.

Columbia Police say the crash happened late Wednesday in the 3600 block of Broad River road.

According to police, there were two passengers on the Motorcycle and two in the car. Police say they believe the car failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle.

Officers say they are working to identify the contributing factors in the collision, including whether the motorcycle had an operating headlight.

