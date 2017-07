Cross-state “Ride to Remember” departs Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Some 350 cyclists will take to the back roads of South Carolina Friday, as they complete a three-day, 252 mile trek across the state to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Grace Joyal talked to Taylor Wilson, Alzheimer’s Association of S.C. communications director, and two-time rider, David Guirl, about the race and how you can get involved.

To date, riders have raised more than $500,000. To give, click here.