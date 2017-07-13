Deputy Featured on Live PD Throws out First Pitch

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County deputy who received national recognition for his appearance on A&E’S Live PD and the televised arrest, throws out the first pitch at the Columbia Fireflies game.

And there’s the pitch.

Deputy Chris Mastrianni was welcomed Wednesday night at Spirit Communications Park by fans as he threw out the first pitch on First Responders night.

Mastrianni said he was more than honored to represent all the great first responders of the Midlands.