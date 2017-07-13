Expert says West Nile Virus Cases in Beaufort County Linked to Hurricane

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – An official says two West Nile virus cases in South Carolina are connected to Hurricane Matthew.

Beaufort County Mosquito Control director Gregg Hunt says organic material left in standing water after the storm was the ideal breeding ground for the type of mosquito that carries the West Nile virus.

Beaufort County’s first human case was confirmed Oct. 20, less than two weeks after Hurricane Matthew hit the area. The second case was confirmed last week.

Beaufort County officials received more than 18,000 complaints about mosquitoes last year.