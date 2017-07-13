Former Firefly Tim Tebow hits walkoff HR for St. Lucie Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Mets) – Powered by a Tim Tebow game-winning home run, the St. Lucie Mets swept a doubleheader against the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday at First Data Field.

The Mets edge the Tortugas 1-0 in the first game and overcame a four-run deficit in game 2 to down the Tortugas 5-4.

In the second contest, Tebow hit a walkoff solo home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh. The opposite field blast against Austin Orewiler extended Tebow’s hitting streak to 11 games. He previously singled in the first game.

The Mets fell behind 4-0 after two innings, but starter Andrew Church recovered and did not allow a run over his final four frames.

The Mets offense came to life in the second inning by scoring two runs to cut the Daytona lead to 4-2. In the third inning, Jose Garcia and Michael Paez hit back-to-back singles with the bases loaded to tie the game 4-4.

Church and reliever Kevin Canelon stranded a runner on third base for three consecutive innings after the Mets tied the game. That set up the dramatic finish for Tebow in the seventh. The home run was his third with the Mets and his sixth overall this minor league season.

In game 1, Peter Alonso hit a two-out solo homer in the fourth inning for the game’s only run.

Mets starter Joseph Shaw pitched a complete game. He walked two batters in the seventh inning but got a ground out to third base to end it. Shaw struck out four and scattered five singles.

The Mets (7-13, 40-48) and Tortugas (2-18, 35-50) wrap up their season series on Friday. First pitch at First Data Field is set for 6:30 p.m.