Annual Lake Murray concert will be music to the ears

Reggaetronic 6 promises a day of music and fun on the lake

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO)–Reggaetronic 6 is planned for Saturday at Spence Island on Lake Murray. According to event organizers, this year’s event will kick off at 11:00, and will run until 6:00.

Camp M.A.T.E.S., a camp for children with social skills deficits has partnered with the event, and will be the recipient of this years raised funds.

You can find more information by checking their website HERE or call 803-960-4010.