SC deputies warn of fake firefighters scam

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies are warning that two men pretending to be South Carolina firefighters are conducting a scam when they try to get inside homes to check on smoke detectors.

Greenville County sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Flood told local media outlets that the men are going door to door claiming to be firefighters with various county fire departments who want to check smoke detectors. Flood says in at least one case, the suspects were in a red truck.

Flood says the Greenville County Fire Chief’s Association says no members of their departments are going door-to-door making such a request.

Sheriff’s deputies are working to identify the suspects.