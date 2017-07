Swansea Man Charged for Kissing Minor

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Swansea man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges tonight.

Lexington County Deputies say 34 year old Michael Shawn Smith inappropriately kissed a victim under the age of 11 multiple times.

Detectives say they are looking into other incidents in which Smith might have involvement.

If you know anything you are asked to call crime stoppers at 1-888-crime-sc.