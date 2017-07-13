What To Do If Your Vehicle Has A Recall

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The recent Takata recall is targeting airbags in Fords, Mazda’s and Nissan’s. A Mazda dealership here in the Midlands said they had to pull 4 cars from the lot because of the recall. Takata added an additional 2.7 million airbags to their recall, which the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says is the largest recall in U.S. history.

JULIANA HARRIS: “It’s not uncommon for vehicles to have recalls,” Juliana Harris said, the communications director for the Department of Consumer Affairs said.

The National Safety Council said 1-in-4 vehicles on the road have an open recall. Now big names like Ford, Mazda, and Nissan are affected with models dating back to 2005 having airbag recalls.

“We always say research is the consumer’s best friend,” Harris said.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said everyone should look at NHTSA.gov or recalls.gov to check the 17 character VIN number on your car or the car you’re looking to purchase. Wesley Howard owns a 2007 Nissan Versa and just got his airbag replaced due to the recall.

“I got the card, so I took it in there and they replaced the part. It was an easy process. No money,” Howard said.

Howard said this is the second recall postcard he has received, but he was able to bring his car in and get it back in the same day.

Even though this is the largest recall in U.S. History it’s not deterring Howard from considering buying Ford, Mazda, or Nissan.

“When something comes up I know I’m getting a postcard, so hey I take it in,” Howard said.

Even though many dealerships send out notifications, the Department of Consumer Affairs said people should still do their own due diligence.

“It’s not a bad idea for the consumers to check periodically. Check every 6 months, to see if there’s any recall outstanding for your car. Because while dealers make every effort to send the notice to you, maybe you moved, maybe it got lost in the mail,” Harris said.

Last month, Takata filed for bankruptcy.