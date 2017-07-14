200-foot-wide sinkhole swallows 2 Florida houses





Florida authorities this morning asked multiple families to evacuate their homes after a sinkhole swallowed up an entire house and most of another in their neighborhood, police said.

Ten homes were evacuated because of the “active sinkhole” in Land O’Lakes, Florida, which officials said was “by no means stable.”

Emergency workers approached each home in the area to personally evacuate every structure. There were no injuries reported as of early Friday morning.

“It’s an active sinkhole, so we don’t know how big it’s going to get yet,” a Pasco County battalion chief on the scene told reporters Friday. “We’re just evacuating other homes and making sure everybody is safe.”

The sinkhole, which authorities said was about 200 feet wide and “very deep,” also resulted in a loss of power for about 100 other homes in the area after the local energy provider cut power for some residents as a safety precaution.

“We’re getting a plan together right now to find out how many homes we need to evacuate,” the battalion chief on the scene said, adding that geological inspectors were heading to the area to “give us a definitive number on how big we need to evacuate.”

WFTS