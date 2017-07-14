Deputies: Ohio man reported missing, back in home state

Kimberlei Davis

Anthony Scott Sizemore/Provided by Sizemore’s family

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that a man who was reported missing after last been seen in Eutawville is back in Ohio.

Authorities say the circumstance surrounding his return to Ohio are unknown at this time.

RELATED: Ohio man reportedly missing in Orangeburg County

Ohio police say Sizemore is said to have suffered no injury.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Wrongful death lawsuit filed after killing of 9-ye...
Company to build steel galvanizing jobs in SC
Chamber CEO: Senators should nix Export-Import Ban...
Wanted suspect accused of opening fraudulent accou...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android