Deputies: Ohio man reported missing, back in home state
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that a man who was reported missing after last been seen in Eutawville is back in Ohio.
Authorities say the circumstance surrounding his return to Ohio are unknown at this time.
Ohio police say Sizemore is said to have suffered no injury.
