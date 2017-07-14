Deputies: Ohio man reported missing, back in home state

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that a man who was reported missing after last been seen in Eutawville is back in Ohio.

Authorities say the circumstance surrounding his return to Ohio are unknown at this time.

RELATED: Ohio man reportedly missing in Orangeburg County

Ohio police say Sizemore is said to have suffered no injury.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.