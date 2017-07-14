Emmy Award nominations 2017: ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Westworld’ lead





The nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning, and a handful of new shows — like “Westworld,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Big Little Lies” — scored big.

Some nods for new shows went to Elizabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Milo Ventimiglia for “This Is Us,” Donald Glover for “Atlanta,” Riz Ahmed and John Turturro for “The Night Of,” Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman for “Big Little Lies” and Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange for “Feud.”

Actors in familiar roles — like Jeffrey Tambor from “Transparent,” Viola Davis from “How to Get Away With Murder” and Kevin Spacey from “House of Cards” — were nominated as well.

“Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld” led the way with 22 nominations apiece, followed by “Stranger Things” and “Feud,” with 18 each.

“Veep” star Anna Chlumsky and former “Criminal Minds” star Shemar Moore announced the nominations from the Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

Moore had a little surprise at the end for his co-announcer. An envelope was taken onto the stage to reveal that Chlumsky was nominated yet again, for the fifth straight year.

“So, you’re like the Meryl Streep of TV,” Moore joked.

Comedian Stephen Colbert is slated to host this year’s Emmy Awards, which will air Sunday, Sept. 17.

The nominees in the top categories:

Lead actress in a drama series

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Reality competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety talk series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

Variety sketch series

“Billy on the Street”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“Key & Peele”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

TV movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love”

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

“The Wizard of Lies”

Limited series or movie

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Genius”

“The Night Of”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Animated series

“Archer”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)”

“The Simpsons”

“South Park”

Comedy series

“Black-ish”

“Atlanta”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images