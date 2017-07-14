Gastonia sinks Blowfish Thursday night

GASTONIA, NC (Blowfish) — Lexington County was trying to double up on back-to-back wins after the All-Star break as they set their sights on the Gastonia Grizzlies at Sims Legion Park Thursday night.

The Blowfish jumped out ahead early but Gastonia stormed back and never relinquished the lead as they knocked off the Fish 11-4.

Nearly all of the scoring in the game came in the fifth inning as the Blowfish got it started in the top of the inning.

Chase Teter (Morehead State) launched his first home run of the season over the left field wall into the Blowfish bullpen. The three run home run gave the Blowfish a 3-0 lead.

The bottom of the fifth innings was one of the roughest for Lexington County all year long.

After a strikeout to begin the inning, the next nine Grizz reached base safely. Matt McGarry (Belmont Abbey) plated one on a double and Luke Setzer (Catawba) cut the lead to one.

Back-to-back two run singles from Harris Yett (UNC-Charlotte) and Chaz Davey (Erskine) gave the Grizzlies a 6-3 lead.

Gastonia added two more in the inning on back-to-back RBI singles from McGarry and Mike Wilson (Stony Brook) inflated the Gastonia lead to 8-3.

The Grizz added three more in the seventh; a two run home run off the bat of Thomas Yoder (Belmont Abbey) and another RBI single from McGarry pushed the lead to 8.

Lexington County got one back in the eight on a RBI single from Marshawn Taylor (Grambling State) but that’s as close as they would get all evening falling to Gastonia 11-4.

Tomorrow night the blowfish look to bounce back against the Grizzlies as they welcome them on in to the Lex for a Friday night affair.

Coverage on z93.1 FM The Lake begins at 6:45 and first pitch from Lexington County Baseball Stadium is slated for 7:05