Investigation nets four arrests on meth charges

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – Four people were arrested on drug charges after an ongoing investigation led authorities to a meth lab in Sumter County.

Brent Richardson, 25, Jeffery Hopkins, 27, Donna Bennett, 37, and Robin Ruotolo, 28, are all charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.

Authorities say Hopkins is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation began in June when Sumter County deputies were called to a residence on Oak Ridge Church Road where they say they found two one pot meth labs as well as additional chemicals and equipment to make meth.

Richardson was previously arrested for driving under suspension, grand larceny, domestic violence and other charges.

Hopkins was previously arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana DUI and breach of peace.

Ruotolo was previously in jail for child endangerment and criminal mischief in New Jersey.

All four were arrested and taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

