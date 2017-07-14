Local Deputy Speaks out on Live PD

Richland, SC (WOLO) —It was the take down seen around the world. a move into action that has catapulted a local Deputy onto the National stage.

Deputy Christopher Mastrionni was able to save a toddler after her father was accused of taking authorities on a chase before flipping his car over the weekend.

Cameras captured the action live on A and E’s hit television show Live PD. The scene has many calling that Deputy a hero who went above the call of duty. Friday night he spoke out for the first time about the tense moments during that arrest.

The toddler involved in the incident, according to police suffered a broken arm and is recovering. Additional charges against the child’s father are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Video Courtesy: A&E/Live PD