Man, 56, identified as victim in fatal house fire

Kimberlei Davis

File

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner said a 56-year-old man died Thursday following a fire at a Gaston home.

Michael Henry died on the scene; an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the the Lexington Count Sheriff’s Department.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

200-foot-wide sinkhole swallows 2 Florida houses
Emmy Award nominations 2017: ‘Saturday Night...
Human remains found in possible tie to cop killing
Deputies: Ohio man reported missing, back in home ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android