Man, 56, identified as victim in fatal house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner said a 56-year-old man died Thursday following a fire at a Gaston home.

Michael Henry died on the scene; an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the the Lexington Count Sheriff’s Department.

