Media picks Gamecocks to finish fourth in SEC East

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID ) – The media attending SEC Football Media Days this past week in Birmingham has picked South Carolina to finish fourth in the Eastern Division, it was announced today. Hayden Hurst (second team tight end), Skai Moore (second team linebacker) and Deebo Samuel (third team wide receiver) were named to the All-SEC teams.

Alabama was an overwhelming choice to win the SEC title in 2017, with Georgia narrowly edging Florida to capture the East. Tennessee was picked third in the East, followed by South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Missouri. Auburn was tabbed to finish second in the West, followed by LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Six times since 1992 – four times in the last 20 – the predicted champion at SEC Media Days has proceeded to win the SEC Championship. Media in attendance have correctly predicted the eventual champion two of the last three seasons.

Alabama had the most first-team All-SEC selections this season with 10, which is a new record for the SEC Media Days All-SEC Team.