School Board Meeting Requests Security Following Perceived Threats

A Midlands school district announced it will step up security for an upcoming board meeting.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– If you want to go to the Lexington Richland County District 5 school board meeting, you will have to go through additional security screenings.

“My first thought was ok, what’re they going to vote on in that meeting that’s not going to make people happy,” Cheryl Kleinholz said, a Chaphin resident with children in both middle and elementary school.

The school board will discuss purchasing land on Amicks Ferry Road for a proposed elementary school. The public is invited to come speak their mind on the issue but will have to jump through a few extra hoops before getting into the meeting.

“I don’t see the safety concern. These are adults, they’re talking,” Cheryl Kleinholz said.

In a statement to ABC Columbia News, Katrina Goggins with the Lexington/Richland District 5 school board said, “out of an abundance of caution, added security measures will be implemented for the Monday, July 17 School Board meeting. These measures are being added in response to the contentious nature of recent board meetings and to what the district perceives as threatening content and verbal exchange regarding proposed land purchase on Amicks Ferry Road.”

Members of the community that oppose the purchase say adding an elementary school will cause extra traffic on the road that leads to a peninsula and they question whether the almost $1 million dollars could be spent somewhere else within the school district.

“These are concerned citizens, this is their town. You know, they’re trying to save what brings people to Chapin. They’re trying to save the community itself,” Cheryl Kleinholz said.

The school board meeting is on Monday, July 14 at 7 in the Center For Advanced Technical Studies but again, you will have to arrive early to go through security.