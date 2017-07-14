Solicitor: SC Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting a Child

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard says jurors deliberated less than an hour this week before finding Bryan Jeffrey Ellis guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. A judge then sentenced Ellis, who will not be eligible for parole.

Hubbard says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department started investigating Ellis in January 2016 after the child talked about the abuse with a family member, who called police.

Hubbard says Ellis wrote a seven-page confession to his crimes, saying he had sexually assaulted the child multiple times. Relatives of the child testified he had also admitted to them what he’d done.

The child, who is now 9 years old, also testified at trial.