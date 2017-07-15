Fireflies lose series to Greensboro Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Columbia’s bullpen was flawless on Friday night at Spirit Communications Park. Joe Zanghi and Matt Pobereyko tossed a combined four scoreless innings. The Fireflies dropped the series finale to the Grasshoppers, 6-2.

These two relievers retired the final 12 Greensboro (10-10, 47-41) hitters in this game. Zanghi pitched the sixth and the seventh innings. The 22-year-old racked up three strikeouts. Meanwhile, Pobereyko finished off the final two frames for Columbia (8-13, 48-41) and fanned five batters. The Indiana native becomes the third Firefly reliever to register five strikeouts in one outing.

The Grasshoppers took an early 1-0 lead, but the Fireflies responded in the bottom of the first inning. Jacob Zanon knocked in Gene Cone with an RBI single and tied the game, 1-1. The visitors tallied five unanswered runs from the second to the fifth inning. Greensboro held a 6-1 edge after five stanzas.

Desmond Lindsay provided a spark for the Fireflies in the sixth inning. The 20-year-old prospect laced a ball over the left-field wall. It was a solo blast and Lindsay’s eight homer of the season. The Floridian has at least one hit in eight of his previous nine games.

Columbia’s starter, Blake Taylor (L, 1-9), completed five innings in his 15th start of the season. The southpaw surrendered five earned runs and had three strikeouts.

The Fireflies continue their homestand and welcome the Kannapolis Intimidators to town on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Righty Gabriel Llanes (4-6, 3.24) is scheduled to start for Columbia and Yelmison Peralta (0-2, 7.50) is set to pitch for Kannapolis.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m. The actions airs live on MiLB.tv at 7:05 p.m.