Raid on Sumter Home Leads to 5 Arrest, Drugs, Cash And Guns

1/5 Freddie McCullough

2/5 Antonio Wilson

3/5 Freddie McCullough

4/5 Jermaine Smith

5/5 Ruth Wells









SUMTER, SC (July 15, 2017) – Five people were arrested after a raid by the Sumter Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Freddie McCullough, 64, is charged with attempted murder. Ruth Wells, 51, is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and two counts of distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school or park. Antonio Wilson, 28, is charged with trafficking cocaine-2nd offense and trafficking crack cocaine- 2nd offense. Jermaine Smith 36, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking cocaine-2nd offense, and possession of a Schedule II substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

During a raid on Wednesday in the 500 block of S. Main Street deputies say they found a large quantity of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, $1,500 in cash and four firearms were also found inside the residence.

Detectives were also able to link McCullough and the home to a shooting of a 32-year-old man found June 30th.

Another individual at the home was arrested on a contempt of magistrate’s court charge.

Detectives with the Organized Crime and Vice Control Unit, worked along with other specialized units within the Sumter Police Department to participate in the raid.

All were booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.