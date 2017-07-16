3 Adults, 1 Child Transported After Lightning Strike on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCIV)-First responders on Isle of Palms we dispatched at around 1 p.m. to a report of several people struck by lightning.

Chief Ann M. Graham with the Isle of Palms Fire Department said fire and EMS crews found three adults in the area of 54 Ocean Point Drive on who had been struck. Chief Graham said one of the adults was holding a child who hit his head after being dropped.

“Several others were ‘knocked off their feet’ upon impact, but uninjured,” the fire chief said.

The area is within the Wild Dunes community and along the golf course. Chief Graham said those struck were standing on a porch facing Dewees Inlet.

The three adults and the child were transported to the hospital.

