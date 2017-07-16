Driver Dies After Crashing Into Tree in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, has identified the person who died during a single-vehicle accident Saturday night.

The crash happened on Willow Forks Road at 9:40pm.

Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Willow Forks road, ran off the right side of the road way, and struck a tree.

Marty Shealy, Jr., 33, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene due to traumatic injuries sustained upon impact, according to Fisher.

A passenger in the vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.