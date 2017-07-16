Kannapolis takes game one versus Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Andres Gimenez scored a run and drove in a run in the series opener against Kannapolis but the Fireflies fell, 7-2. Gimenez also stole a base, his eighth of the season.

After a two hour and five minute rain delay, Saturday’s game began at 9:10 p.m. Kannapolis (9-14, 48-43) turned the first and third frames into big offensive innings. The visitors scored three in each inning, the former highlighted by a Micker Adolfo two-run double and the former by a Casey Schroeder two-bagger which plated a pair.

Columbia (8-14, 48-42) scratched its first run across the plate in the bottom of the third. Gimenez started with a single and moved to second base when Desmond Lindsay rocked a base hit. Giminez then stole third base and scored moments later on a passed ball.

The Fireflies cut the deficit to four in the fifth. Ian Strom kicked the inning off with a loud triple. Gimenez flew out to centerfield, but Strom tagged up on the bag and scored.

Kannapolis extended its lead to 7-2 in the top of the sixth, the last piece of offense in the game.

Columbia’s bullpen was steller again. Cam Griffin and Adonis Uceta hurled 3.2 scoreless innings. The Fireflies’ bullpen ERA is now down to 1.80 over its last 12 games.

The Fireflies host the Intimidators again on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Gary Cornish (1-2, 3.42) starts for Columbia and faces Kannapolis right-hander Blake Hickman (1-4, 4.70).

You can watch the action on MiLB.tv starting at 5:00 p.m. or listen in on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app starting at 4:45 p.m.