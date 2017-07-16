Swearinger, former Gamecock teeammates hoop it up for charity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — When you’re fortunate enough to be successful, giving back to communities is an added bonus.

Growing up in South Carolina, former Gamecock DJ Swearinger never saw players in the NFL come back and give their time to Greenwood (Swearinger’s home town) or the surrounding areas.

The former USC safety wanted to change that, so he called his former Gamecock teammates from 2009-2012 for a basketball game Saturday night. Open to the public, all proceeds benefited the Palmetto Children’s Hospital.

“This is what this is about,” he said. “Giving back to the kids and showing the players at USC now that you can come back to Columbia and give back to charity.”

Aside from Swearinger, the list of former Gamecocks was impressive: Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, Stephon Gilmore, and Stephen Garcis were all in attendance.

Click the video to watch our story from ABC Columbia News at 11.