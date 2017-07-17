Consumer Recall: Sabrett Hot Dogs

(CNN)–A consumer recall for those of you planning a picnic or cookout.

Millions of pounds of Sabrett hot dogs and sausages — as well as similar foods sold under other popular brand names — have been recalled after customers reported small pieces of bone and cartilage in some of the foods, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

The brands’ parent company, New-York based Marathon Enterprises Inc., is recalling more than 7.1 million pounds of beef and pork hot dogs, sausages and salami.

Acccording to CNN, Sabrett says its hot dogs and other products are sold in stores in 21 states and Washington, DC. The recall covers products with use-by or sell-by dates between June 19 and October 6