KCSO: Man chased repo collector, lead deputies on car and foot chase

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Sheriff said a career criminal is off the streets following a vehicle and foot chase over the weekend.

Terrence Hall, 38, is facing multiples charges after he allegedly chased a repo collector and then failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop on July 14.

According to authorities, the repo collector called dispatch to report that someone driving a grey Chevy Taho down Interstate 20 was chasing him after repossessing an automobile.

Deputies say Hall eventually stopped the vehicle he was driving in the vicinity of Commerce Drive and was questioned about the incident; however, he ran on foot when the deputy approached the vehicle to inform Hall and his male passenger that their driver’s licenses were under suspension.

Hall ran into a wooded area, but was arrested after a brief foot chase, authorities say.

Deputies say they recovered several baggies containing pills and narcotics in the wooded area believed to have belonged to hall.

Hall was transported to the Kershaw County Detention.

