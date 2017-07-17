Lexington Richland District 5 Board Approves Controversial New School Plan in Chapin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Richland District 5 School Board Motion passed 6-1 to purchase land for new school on Amick’s Ferry Road.

The vote came after a nearly three hour meeting Monday, where hundreds of community members spoke out against the plan.

Opponents say the newly proposed school would be a traffic and safety issue for students on Amick’s Ferry road.

The District Superintendent addressed the crowd telling them a traffic study was done and safety will not be an issue.

