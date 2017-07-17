Midlands Girl Is Law Enforcement’s Biggest Fan

Officers and state troopers couldn’t help but notice there’s a new sheriff in town.

As Abby flips through her First Responders Autograph book, she points to pictures with some of her favorite officers.

“That was my old vest,” Abby said pointing to a photo of her greeting Deputy Chris mastrianni to her 7th birthday party.

Seven-year-old Abby is in love with law enforcement and she got to meet a whole bunch of badges on the Statehouse stairs, who were all very willing to sign her autograph book.

“I want to get their autographs and give them something. So I made goody bags for them, and when I went to get their autographs I’ll give them goody bags,” Abby said.

“And it was an opportunity where police around the midlands were able to meet miss Abby and really see how she shines her light for law enforcement,” Cpl. David Jones said.

It is no surprise Abby says she will grow up to be an officer one day, a dream she’s had since she was 2. But for now, she is armed with bags full of M&M’s, Cooling towels, and other fun goodies.

“Police officers started getting killed and I realized I wanted to do something for them, so that’s how it started,” Abby said.

At the statehouse, Highway Patrol and Police Officers bestowed their own gift to Abby, to thank her for being their biggest fan.

“And it was exciting to see the glow on her face when she got her own campaign hat and duty belt, and other things, but to see the other police officers and to see my fellow troopers light up when miss Abby came around and asked for their autograph and wanted a high five or to take a picture, it really made all of our days,” Jones said.

Abby has pictures and signatures from more than 100 first responders, and every patch on her new vest is a snapshot of a special memory.

“And I met a K9 officer, and he said do you have a K9 patch, and I said no. And he ripped it off his shoulder and gave it to me,” Abby said.

Don’t let size fool you– this girl is ready to read you your rights.

“They don’t give me real handcuffs but they give me patches,” Abby said.