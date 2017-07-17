Monday Morning Menu

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are hoping to find things to do to help kick off your work week , ABC Columbia News has you covered in your Monday Morning Menu. There are several family friendly events you can enjoy this week.

Below are just a few of the things happening here in the Capital City.

Toucan Tuesdays

Bring the family out for a fun filled day at the Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens with a special buy one get one free admission. Every Tuesday throughout the summer two guests can visit the zoo for the price of one, if they donate two can goods.

In addition to to the “BOGO” deal, guests who donate will also get discounts on cool treats, including Icee’s and fountain drinks.

Sun Glows, Wind Blows

The Richland Library, Blythewood location is helping your children find ways to shine this summer with a cool hands on event. The Sun Glows, Wind Blows event will allow children to use flowers and leaves to make sun catchers for your window and wind chimes for your yard.

You can get crafty at the event Tuesday morning from 10:30AM until 11:30AM.