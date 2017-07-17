New ABC News Poll: Trump Approval Rating

ABC NEWS–Americans give President Donald Trump the lowest six-month approval rating of any president in polls dating back 70 years, punctuated by questions about his competence on the world stage, his effectiveness, the GOP health care plan and Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Just 36 percent of Americans polled in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll approve of Trump’s job performance, down 6 points from his 100-day mark, itself a low.

The previous president closest to this level at or near six months was Gerald Ford, at 39 percent, in February 1975.