Panthers fire general manager Dave Gettleman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Dave Gettleman.

On a post to their website, Carolina Panthers Owner and Founder Jerry Richardson said:

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Carolina Panthers Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Gettleman had been general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

