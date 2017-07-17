Richland Library Delegation Receives National Honor in DC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The Richland Library has accepted the 2017 National Medal.

The library delegation was in Washington, D.C. Monday to receive the honor. Melanie Huggins, Richland Library Executive Director was in DC to accept the Medal.

After back-to-back years as a finalist, the Institute of Museum of Library Services (IMLS) named the library a National Medal winner for Museum and Library Service.

For 23 years, the award has recognized and celebrated institutions demonstrating extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service that are also making a difference for individuals, families and entire communities.

