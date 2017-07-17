SC Highway Patrol Hosting Recruitment Fairs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Troopers are looking for some new recruits.

South Carolina Highway Patrol recruiters are travelling the state this month to host recruitment fairs.

According to officials, the SCHP Recruiters will discuss each of the employment steps. Here’s the information.

• Information on Training at the Criminal Justice Academy

• Each session begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Following locations:

July 18, 2017

Troop 3 HQ

33 Villa Rd. Suite 200

Greenville, SC 29615

July 19, 2017

Troop 4 HQ

454 S. Anderson Rd. Suite 400

Rock Hill, SC 29730

July 25, 2017

Troop 5 HQ

3415 East Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29506

July 26, 2017

Troop 6 HQ

597 Old Mount Holly Rd. Suite 304

Goose Creek, SC 29445

August 1, 2017

Troop 7 HQ

1391 Middleton St.

Orangeburg, SC 29115