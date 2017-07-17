SC Highway Patrol Hosting Recruitment Fairs
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Troopers are looking for some new recruits.
South Carolina Highway Patrol recruiters are travelling the state this month to host recruitment fairs.
According to officials, the SCHP Recruiters will discuss each of the employment steps. Here’s the information.
• Information on Training at the Criminal Justice Academy
• Each session begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Following locations:
July 18, 2017
Troop 3 HQ
33 Villa Rd. Suite 200
Greenville, SC 29615
July 19, 2017
Troop 4 HQ
454 S. Anderson Rd. Suite 400
Rock Hill, SC 29730
July 25, 2017
Troop 5 HQ
3415 East Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29506
July 26, 2017
Troop 6 HQ
597 Old Mount Holly Rd. Suite 304
Goose Creek, SC 29445
August 1, 2017
Troop 7 HQ
1391 Middleton St.
Orangeburg, SC 29115