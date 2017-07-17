SC Troopers Kick off Safety Campaign

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Slow down, that’s the message from South Carolina Troopers as they launch a new safety campaign.

‘Operations Southern Shield’ kicked off Monday at the State House.

According to the SC Department of Public Safety, from July 17 to July 23, law enforcement serving the Southeastern states of South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee are mobilizing to increase enforcement of speed violations, as well as driving under the influence, distracted driving, and failure to buckle up — with the goal of achieving a zero fatality rate for the seven-day period (and beyond).

 

