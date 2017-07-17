State Fair Grandstand adds Keith Sweat to musical lineup

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – R&B singer Keith Sweat is the latest artist announced who will be performing at this year’s State Fair.

The quadruple platinum artist who produced five straight No. 1 albums, is among six musical acts slated to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand during the fair’s 12-day run in Columbia.

“We are excited about the added depth Keith Sweat brings to our popular Pepsi Grandstand shows, and we are pleased to have him entertain our fair guests this year,” said State Fair manager, Gary Goodman.

According to a press release, Sweat is a Harlem, N.Y native and is songwriter, record producer, vocalist, actor and radio personality whose career spans 24 years of record breaking and trail blazing contributions to the Pop and R&B genres.

Sweat released his 10th studio album, Ridin Solo, in 2010.

Keith Sweat will perform on Oct. 13; tickets are $15 and include fair admission. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and can be purchased at scstatefair.org.

This year’s fair also will feature Chris Young Oct. 16, ZZ TOP Oct. 18 and TobyMac Oct. 20. The fair will announce the remaining musical acts in the coming weeks.

The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium.

This year’s 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22.