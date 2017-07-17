Surveillance photo released after trio stole machinery valued at $10K

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies are looking for at least three suspects wanted for a burglary that occurred last month on Atlas Way.

The suspects stole two Bobcat Model 250 Welders from Hills Machinery located in the 1000 block of Atlas Way around 11 p.m. on June 26, authorities say.

The trio is also accused of cutting sections to the fence surrounding the business and then broke into trucks.

Authorities say the suspects caused approximately $5,000 in damages.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured on video surveillance equipment and is believed to be a light in color older model Cadillac Escalade, authorities say.

