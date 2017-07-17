Suspect Sought in Weekend Shooting

Richland, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies say they’re still searching for a suspect they believe shot a victim during a Sunday night robbery.

Authorities say it happened in the 6 – hundred block of Percival Road just after 9:30 Sunday night. Officials say the victim was shot in the upper body after he was robbed. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC

