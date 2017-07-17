West Columbia Water Service Disruption in Certain Areas

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO_)– Residents in parts of West Columbia should expert water service disruption Monday and Tuesday due to the installation of new water lines.

According to City officials, the new water lines on Rainbow Drive will require a disruption in service for City of West Columbia water customers on Monday, July 17, 2017, from 9 AM – 4 PM, and possibly Tuesday, July 18, 2017, from 9 AM – 4 PM.

Here are the impacted areas:

All addresses on Morningdale Drive

All addresses on Dalewood Drive

All addresses on Bensmin Drive

All addresses on Shampy Street

2800 Block of Franklin Street

2800 Block of Kirkwood Drive

2800 Block of Wilton Road

2900 Block of Rainbow Drive

2900, 2902, 2903 Sandelwood Lane

City officials say when the water service is restored, water customers in this area and any water customers near this area who have lost water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Water customers may check the City of West Columbia website, at www.westcolumbiasc.gov, for updates on the boil water advisory.