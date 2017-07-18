2017 USC Women’s Basketball National Championship Bobblehead Unveiled

Milwaukee, WI – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition South Carolina Gamecocks Bobblehead to commemorate the 2017 National Championship Season for the South Carolina Women’s team. The bobblehead features Cocky, South Carolina’s Mascot, standing on the 2017 Final Four logo with a replica of the National Championship Trophy.

The bobbleheads are available for preorder online in the Hall of Fame and Museum Online Store. The bobbleheads, which measure approximately 8” tall, cost $40 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They are expected to be delivered in September.

South Carolina defeated Mississippi State by a final score of 67-55 to capture the first National Championship in the history of the women’s basketball program. It was the first time in four years that UConn didn’t claim the National Championship.

“This bobblehead is the perfect way for Gamecock fans to commemorate the team’s historic National Championship,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “South Carolina fans have been waiting patiently for this bobblehead, and we’re excited to be able to release it for preorder!”

The bobbleheads were produced by Forever Collectibles and are officially licensed.

