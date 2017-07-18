City of Columbia Begins Spraying for Mosquitoes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials say they are wasting no time after DHEC says a bird found in downtown Columbia tested positive for West Nile.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, along with Richland County Vector control announced Tuesday afternoon they have already begun spraying the area near where the bird was found.

Officials say they will spray for mosquitos near where the bird was found at the area around Sumter and Hampton streets, and then move out from that area with more spraying early Wednesday.

According to DHEC, “Beginning Monday night and continuing on Wednesday night we are strategically applying adulticide (spray) in a two mile radius from the original location of the bird,” said Tammy Brewer, Director of Richland County Vector Control.

“Spraying will begin in this area at night, 1:00 AM to 4:00 AM, in a manner to optimize the efficiency of the area to be covered, with minimal exposure to people.”