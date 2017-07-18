Deon Cain Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Junior wide receiver Deon Cain was named to the 2017 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Tuesday . The award is presented each year to the top wide receiver in college football. CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Junior wide receiver Deon Cain was named to the 2017 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced. The award is presented each year to the top wide receiver in college football.

He had 38 receptions for 724 yards and nine touchdowns last year for Clemson’s national championship team. His 19.1 yards per reception led the team and was the second most by any Tiger with at least 30 receptions since 1993.

Cain’s nine receiving touchdowns were seventh most in school history and a record for a non-starter. Cain and All-American Mike Williams played the same position and were rarely in the game at the same time last year.

He had a career-high 125 receiving yards on five catches and two touchdowns in the win over Syracuse last year. The native of Tampa, Fla., had five receptions for 94 yards against Alabama in the national championship game a year ago. He also had four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns against No. 3 Louisville in 2016.